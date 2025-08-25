Love's Introduces Limited-Edition Autumn-Inspired Gummies

"Our first seasonal candy launch is an exciting step in growing our private label brand, delivering fun, limited-time offerings that connect with customers in new ways," said Casey Creegan, senior manager of private brands for Love's. "By expanding into seasonal offerings, we are looking to connect with customers in different ways and be seen as a destination for value and innovation."

Love's introduced its first private label snack item in 1976 with Robertson's beef jerky. In 2019, the company formally put a program around its private label products with Love’s bagged candy. Since then, it's expanded to include beef jerky, water, cold pressed juices, trail mix and doughnuts.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.