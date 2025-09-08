Love's Offers Deals for Professional Drivers Month

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is celebrating professional drivers throughout September in celebration of Professional Drivers Month.

The travel center chain is offering professional drivers exclusive deals through the Love's Connect App in-stores and at truck care and truck wash locations. Deals include:

Sept. 1-30 — Double My Love Rewards points on in-store items

Sept. 1-30 — Free drink at Truck Care locations

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 — Three-pack gloves for $9.99

Sept. 1-30 — Premium truck wash for the deluxe price

Sept. 1-5 — Buy one, get one (BOGO) roller grill items

Sept. 8-12 — BOGO tacos

Sept. 15-19 — Half off Tyson Drummies

Sept. 22-26 — BOGO fresh fruit cups

All offers are exclusive to professional drivers and can be redeemed when a My Love Rewards account is connected to the Love's Connect App.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.

Love's isn’t the only travel center operator celebrating professional drivers this month. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot is offering exclusive deals through Sept. 30 in the Pilot app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week, featuring top-selling brands from the cooler

Extra deals and exclusive discounts on popular snacks and signature Pilot food items

A 10% discount on food and beverages for military and veteran professional drivers authenticated through ID.me

Pilot also introduces a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest. For the first time, the chain is teaming up with TV and YouTube stars Diesel Brothers to award the 2025 Road Warrior winner with a customized Kenworth semi-truck and a $50,000 cash prize. The annual contest shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of professional drivers who go the distance with excellent safety records and service to the community.