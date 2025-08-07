Love's Opens First CNG Site Under Love's Alternative Energy Brand

"This self-serving fueling facility gives our CNG fleet customers the ability to fuel on their schedule, competitive pricing, easy maneuvering for larger vehicles, and comprehensive reporting on fuel consumption. In addition, the location supports California's climate goals to target carbon neutrality," he continued.

The Fresno station is the first location to open under the new Love's Alternative Energy brand, bringing Love's CNG station count to 106 locations in the United States and Canada.

The unmanned site offers only CNG with no professional driver amenities and is considered a "cardlock" station, requiring customers to have an approved card to make fuel purchases. It is accessible 24/7 for fleets that operate around the clock. It also has a layout designed for larger commercial vehicles, allowing them to easily access high-speed dispensers to get back on the road quickly.

The station's detailed transaction tracking provides fleet managers with comprehensive data on each fueling event, including fuel amount, cost and specific vehicle and driver details facilitating precise management and efficient resource allocation, according to Love's.

"The Love's Alternative Energy CNG fueling station is conveniently located off the CA-99 corridor in Fresno which is a premier location for business prosperity for the transportation and trucking industry," said Will Oliver, president and CEO of the Fresno County Economic Development Corp. "This station will be successful for the state's fuel economy and corresponding greenhouse gas emissions standards."

Love's Alternative Energy donated $5,000 to Sunnyside High School and $5,000 to Valley Children's Hospital, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospital, in honor of the grand opening.

Love's Alternative Energy is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 660 locations in 42 states.