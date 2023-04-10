Love's Pencils $1B Investment for Strategic Site Upgrades

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is launching an ambitious five-year plan to spend more than $1 billion on updates to 200 locations. On average, the company will invest between $2 million and $7 million per site through its Strategic Remodel Initiative.

"Investing in existing locations is another way Love's prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers," said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love's. "Being strategic with how we update existing locations — and keeping them open during the process — strengthens Love's commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly."

Once the renovations are completed, each updated location will feature a more modern look and will be equipped with open-kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options, and updated Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations. Where space allows, dog parks will be added to Love's locations that do not currently have them.

Stores will remain open during the remodel process.

Love's noted that while it has always invested in its locations, the Strategic Remodel Initiative identifies which sites will be updated based on foot traffic, sales and store age. Sites that will soon be completed as part of the initiative are located in El Paso, Texas, and Columbia, Tenn.

The company will also update three locations this year via teardown and reconstruction as part of the initiative. These locations will be closed during the remodel process and reopen with an expanded footprint and new look and feel. Love's locations in Oklahoma City and Gary, Ind., already reopened in February after being completely rebuilt.

In addition to its Strategic Remodel Initiative, Love's plans to open 25 new locations this year. In total, the travel center operator will invest approximately $1 billion in new and remodeled locations in 2023, adding amenities and services to maintain its commitment to safe, clean and well-maintained locations, the company said.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.