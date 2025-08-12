Love's Shakes Up 'Midweek' Routine With Limited-Time Beverage Promotion

This month's lineup includes:

Week 1 (Aug. 4-10)

Patriot Punch — 16-ounce Merica Pop + 16-ounce Cherry Limeade Ghost

Week 2 (Aug. 11-17)

Cherry Drift — 18-ounce Bai Cherry + 20-ounce Canada Drift

Week 3 (Aug. 18-24)

Turbo Tang — 20-ounce Squirt + 16-ounce Orange Cream Ghost

Week 4 (Aug. 25-31)

Caf & Cola — 20-ounce A&W + 11-ounce La Colombe Vanilla

In addition to beverage innovation, the travel center chain is focusing on rolling out an assortment of fresh food through its Love's Fresh Kitchen. The concept provides a variety of options which are prepared in-store daily using regional produce.

The summer 2025 fresh food selections available through Love's Fresh Kitchen includes:

Chipotle-flavored chicken tacos

Chicken salad wraps

Cheddar sausage on a bun

Strawberry and pineapple fruit cups

Fresh strawberry parfaits

Love's expanded assortment comes at a time when more than 64% of consumers said they are looking for snacks that appear as "good for them," according to data from Circana.

"From families on road trips to RVers and professional drivers, customers want food that's fresh and portable," said Greg Ekman, director of Fresh Kitchen strategy and growth for Love's. "By preparing Love's Fresh Kitchen offerings in-store every day, we're able to deliver on both."

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.