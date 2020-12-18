Love's Year-End Openings Include Its Largest Travel Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores threw open the doors to the largest travel stop in its network on Dec. 17.

Located in Bliss, Idaho, the travel stop measures more than 21,000 square feet. It features a McDonald's restaurant, which is a leased location, and a Subway, as well as 115 truck parking spaces, 88 car parking spaces and 10 RV parking spaces.

In addition, the Bliss location offers nine diesel bays, nine showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Speedco and a dog park.

Opening its largest travel center was not enough for Love's. Three other locations also rang up its customers on the same day at new travel stops in Napoleon, Ohio, and Rockford and Olney, Ill.

"We're closing out the year by opening four new locations, including our largest yet, to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. "Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our corporate and store team members know that providing clean places and friendly faces is more important now than ever."

At more than 12,000 square feet, the Napoleon travel stop features an Arby's, 80 truck parking spaces, 85 car parking spaces and four RV parking spaces. It also includes nine diesel bays, six showers and Speedco.

In Illinois, the Rockford travel stop measures more than 12,000 square feet and features a Hardee's, 88 truck parking spaces, 68 car parking spaces and five RV parking spaces. It also includes six diesel bays and five showers.

The Olney location also measures more than 12,000 square feet and features an Arby's, 39 truck parking spaces and 37 car parking spaces. It also includes five diesel bays and six showers.

The three locations offer laundry facilities, the Fresh Kitchen concept and a dog park.

Oklahoma City-based Love's network comprises more than 540 locations in 41 states. It also has 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.