Lower Site Count & Adverse Weather Impact Global Partners' Retail Segment

Product margin from gasoline distribution decreased $9.4 million to $137.9 million vs. $147.3 million in the year-ago period. Fuel margins of 36 cents per gallon remain flat with the second quarter of 2024.

Station operations product margin — which includes convenience store and prepared food sales, sundries and rental income — decreased $4.2 million to $70 million vs. $74.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, Global Partners' portfolio consisted of 1,553 sites, a decrease of 42 year over year. Additionally, the partnership operates or supplies 66 sites under the Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture.

When asked if the partnership is close to being done with site rationalization, President and CEO Eric Slifka said Global Partners is "overall, pretty comfortable where the portfolio stands today."

According to Slifka, the partnership conducts an annual review of its portfolio toward the fourth quarter to evaluate the sustainability of its sites over the next 10 years. Particularly, Global Partners considers whether a site fits its operating model, if it should be company-operated, dealer or commission agent, and what its class of trade is.

As of now, Global Partners is "satisfied" with its current portfolio, but the process is continual, especially as the partnership acquires sites, does raze-and-rebuilds or brings a new-to-industry site online, he added.

Other Q2 2025 Financials

Despite a decrease in retail segment results, the first half of 2025 delivered solid year-over-year growth in earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF), highlighting the effectiveness of the partnership's diversified asset base and disciplined execution, Slifka said.

Other earnings the partnership reported for the second quarter were:

Net income was $25.2 million vs. $46.1 million for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $98.2 million vs. $121.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted DCF was $52.3 million when compared with $74.2 million in Q2 2024.

Wholesale segment product margin was $91.7 million vs. $91.9 million for the year-ago period.

Commercial segment product margin was $6.1 million vs. $6.2 million in the same period of 2024.

"That kind of performance speaks to the power of our diversified platform and our ability to execute in a dynamic market," Slifka said. "We see continued stress across our retail terminal and wholesale liquid energy segments. Our recent terminal acquisitions have expanded our reach, strengthened our presence in key markets and established an even stronger platform for long term unit holder value and future M&A [merger-and-acquisition] opportunities."

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.