LV Petroleum Embarks on $20M TA Travel Center Project in Alabama
The redeveloped site features:
- 26,797 square feet of retail space and offers national brands including Subway and Sbarro
- Eight gas pumps, five diesel pumps and four diesel emission fluid pumps
- Parking for 100-plus vehicles and 220 semi-trucks.
Headquartered in Las Vegas, LV Petroleum, operates more than 40 convenience stores and travel centers throughout the United States. The company has been busy expanding its presence in the travel center industry through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
In 2024, LV Petroleum acquired a multisite travel center portfolio — Railroad Pass Travel Center and Eldorado Pass Travel Center — located outside of Las Vegas, along with other single site acquisitions throughout the U.S. Earlier this year, the company acquired two travel centers from Wilmoth Oil Co. LLC. Both travel centers are located in Missouri.
"Competition is intensifying among high-end travel centers, with operators racing to deliver cleaner, safer and more comfortable experiences for travelers. Investments like this one by LV Petroleum reflect that shift and reinforce their commitment to quality, convenience and providing a great experience for their customers," commented Brett Forman, managing partner at Forman Capital.
Based in Delray Beach, Fla., Forman Capital is a private provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing for transactions ranging from $10 million to $100 million. The firm focuses on short-term construction financing, mezzanine debt and preferred equity across various real estate asset classes and geographies.
"We structured this loan with flexibility and speed, allowing our client to execute on their business plan and position the asset for long-term success," added Ben Jacobson. "This closing is a great example of how we can underwrite niche assets and deliver tailored financing solutions that meet both timeline and business objectives."