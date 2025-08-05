 Skip to main content

LV Petroleum Embarks on $20M TA Travel Center Project in Alabama

Forman Capital funded a construction bridge loan, which will allow full operations within the next four months.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
The logo for LV Petroleum

LAS VEGAS — LV Petroleum, the largest owner and operator of TA Travel Center franchises in the United States, is adding to its network count.

The company secured a $20.11 million construction bridge loan for the redevelopment of a travel plaza located off I-10 between Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., from Forman Capital. Formerly known as the Oasis Travel Center, the 51-acre site has already been converted into a TA travel center.

Located at 27801 County Road 64 in Robertsdale, Ala., the TA is currently open with all facilities operating except for diesel fuel sales. Funds will enable LV Petroleum to complete the final phase of construction, allowing full operations within the next four months.

"Forman Capital is proud to support LV Petroleum in completing this impactful redevelopment project, which transforms an unbranded gas station with a truck stop into a modern, full-service truck and travel center serving one of the busiest transportation corridors in the Southeast," said Scott Mehlman, chief investment officer and partner at Forman Capital. "It's a strong example of how our creative, asset-focused capital solutions can help experienced operators scale their business, unlock value and drive economic activity in key regional markets."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The redeveloped site features:

  • 26,797 square feet of retail space and offers national brands including Subway and Sbarro
  • Eight gas pumps, five diesel pumps and four diesel emission fluid pumps
  • Parking for 100-plus vehicles and 220 semi-trucks.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, LV Petroleum, operates more than 40 convenience stores and travel centers throughout the United States. The company has been busy expanding its presence in the travel center industry through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. 

In 2024, LV Petroleum acquired a multisite travel center portfolio — Railroad Pass Travel Center and Eldorado Pass Travel Center — located outside of Las Vegas, along with other single site acquisitions throughout the U.S. Earlier this year, the company acquired two travel centers from Wilmoth Oil Co. LLC. Both travel centers are located in Missouri.

"Competition is intensifying among high-end travel centers, with operators racing to deliver cleaner, safer and more comfortable experiences for travelers. Investments like this one by LV Petroleum reflect that shift and reinforce their commitment to quality, convenience and providing a great experience for their customers," commented Brett Forman, managing partner at Forman Capital.

Based in Delray Beach, Fla., Forman Capital is a private provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing for transactions ranging from $10 million to $100 million. The firm focuses on short-term construction financing, mezzanine debt and preferred equity across various real estate asset classes and geographies. 

"We structured this loan with flexibility and speed, allowing our client to execute on their business plan and position the asset for long-term success," added Ben Jacobson. "This closing is a great example of how we can underwrite niche assets and deliver tailored financing solutions that meet both timeline and business objectives."

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds