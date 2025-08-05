LV Petroleum Embarks on $20M TA Travel Center Project in Alabama

LAS VEGAS — LV Petroleum, the largest owner and operator of TA Travel Center franchises in the United States, is adding to its network count.

The company secured a $20.11 million construction bridge loan for the redevelopment of a travel plaza located off I-10 between Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., from Forman Capital. Formerly known as the Oasis Travel Center, the 51-acre site has already been converted into a TA travel center.

Located at 27801 County Road 64 in Robertsdale, Ala., the TA is currently open with all facilities operating except for diesel fuel sales. Funds will enable LV Petroleum to complete the final phase of construction, allowing full operations within the next four months.

"Forman Capital is proud to support LV Petroleum in completing this impactful redevelopment project, which transforms an unbranded gas station with a truck stop into a modern, full-service truck and travel center serving one of the busiest transportation corridors in the Southeast," said Scott Mehlman, chief investment officer and partner at Forman Capital. "It's a strong example of how our creative, asset-focused capital solutions can help experienced operators scale their business, unlock value and drive economic activity in key regional markets."