This fiery twist on a classic provides a perfect balance of bold heat and savory richness. As the latest addition to a lineup of distinctive premium pork products from Margherita, a leading supplier of authentic specialty Italian meats from Smithfield Culinary, the Jalapeño Pepperoni serves as both a delightful addition to pizza and a perfect complement to appetizers, sandwiches and Italian dishes, according to the company. The Jalapeño Pepperoni, which is seasoned and cured using traditional techniques for premium quality, also taps into increasing demand for bold and unexpected flavor profiles, enabling operators to elevate their menus with on-trend, craveable flavors.