Market Basket Food Stores Rolls Out Digital Advertising Platform

The company needed a technology and marketing savvy partner to get the screens working properly, which would allow Market Basket to easily upload and change content throughout the day to support customers and brand partners, the company said.

With ClearLine, stores can now run dynamic, dayparted campaigns from promoting fresh morning coffee to highlighting afternoon beverage specials alongside sponsored brand messages. This capability not only enhances the in-store customer experience but also delivers measurable sales lift at the point of purchase.

"We started on this journey nearly two years ago when we decided to do marketing in our stores by installing digital signage screens," said Hunt. "We greenlighted the expansion to all our stores. ClearLine manages all our content and promotions."

Each location that has adopted this in-store digital advertising technology will carry and be tied to SurgePays' point-of-sale ClearLine software.

The deployment highlights ClearLine's ability to turn a long-standing retail challenge into a scalable, high-margin, subscription-based revenue opportunity delivering value not only to retailers and brand partners, but also to SurgePays shareholders, the company stated.

"This rollout represents a key milestone in SurgePays' scalable revenue roadmap to expand ClearLine across its nationwide wireless retail network, which spans thousands of locations," added Cox. "With a proven model now operating at scale, we believe SurgePays is positioned to accelerate installations into additional convenience and independent grocery chains, driving predictable SaaS revenues, increasing market share and delivering sustained long-term shareholder value through this scalable, high-margin revenue platform."

Headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn., SurgePays is a wireless, fintech and point-of-sale company focused on delivering mobile connectivity and financial services to underserved communities.

Market Basket is headquartered in Statesville, with stores operating across North Carolina.