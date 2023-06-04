Mars Ice Cream Flavors

Two new ice cream treats from Mars will be hitting the shelves in 2023. First is Dove Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Almond, a premium dark chocolate and almond combination on a bar. The mini ice cream bar is proportioned to satisfy any sweet craving and is available in packs of six. Second is Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream. Based on the company's recently released Twix Cookie Dough bars, the new ice cream combines soft cookie dough bites, chopped Twix bars, vanilla ice cream and a caramel swirl. The product is sold in pints and became available nationwide in March.