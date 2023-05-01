MasonWays Compact New Outdoor Signs

MasonWays offers a variety of sign solutions to drive consumers from the forecourt into the store with options like poster sign frames on several different units such as windshield service centers, locking outdoor cabinets and merchandising bases that can be changed to reflect current promotions. The new Outdoor Sign is compact for areas that require a small footprint. Only 15 inches deep, it fits almost anywhere, both outside and indoors, according to the company. Plastic construction is durable, weather resistant and will not rust. Poster signs slide in easily and the sturdy base prevents the sign from tipping.