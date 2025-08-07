Maverik to Move Majority of Combined Operations to Its Base Camp

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and better serve our growing customer base, Maverik has made the difficult decision to consolidate its Base Camp headquarters in Salt Lake City," Maverik wrote in a released statement. "A limited presence will remain in Des Moines to support geographically based business needs.

"We are currently working closely with impacted team members to develop individual plans, including relocation opportunities, and are committed to supporting them with transparency and care throughout this transition," the statement continued.

Maverik announced plans to rebrand all Kum & Go stores to its banner in late 2024, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The retailer stated it was "in the process of rebranding Kum & Go stores, with the intent to unify our entire combined footprint under the Maverik brand."

Rather than providing a timeline, Maverik stated it was "taking a thoughtful, market-by-market approach to ensure the best customer experience before confirming each state's rebrand."

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.

Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.