Maverik Streamlines Fuel Operations for Fleet Drivers

The Piston platform lets drivers initiate transactions with secure QR or authorization codes.
Angela Hanson
A newly rebranded Maverik convenience store in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is partnering with Piston, a cardless payments platform that connects commercial fleets and fuel retailers, to deploy a faster, more secure way for fleets to fuel up. The technology will roll out across the full Maverik network in September.

The Piston platform eliminates physical card workflows by allowing drivers to initiate transactions with a secure QR code or authorization code, streamlining operations while providing fleets and merchants with stronger controls, real-time fraud prevention and digital receipts for simplified reconciliation, according to the company.

Fleet managers will gain additional visibility into spend, vehicle usage and driver activity, enabling more accurate reporting and reducing administrative burdens associated with traditional card programs.

"Fueling hasn't changed in decades, and plastic cards were never designed for the way fleets operate today," said Vikram Sekhon, Piston cofounder and CEO. "By verifying drivers and vehicles in real time, we close the door on fraud while giving fleets and merchants the transparency and control they've been missing. This is what modern, digital fueling looks like at scale, and we're proud to work with Maverik to set a new standard for the industry."

The move further strengthens Maverik's position as a leader in secure, connected fueling experiences, the company said.

"We are pleased to have Piston as a method-of-payment that we offer," said Kerby Cate, senior director of fuel sales at Maverik.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.  

Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

