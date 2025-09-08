Maverik Streamlines Fuel Operations for Fleet Drivers

Fleet managers will gain additional visibility into spend, vehicle usage and driver activity, enabling more accurate reporting and reducing administrative burdens associated with traditional card programs.

"Fueling hasn't changed in decades, and plastic cards were never designed for the way fleets operate today," said Vikram Sekhon, Piston cofounder and CEO. "By verifying drivers and vehicles in real time, we close the door on fraud while giving fleets and merchants the transparency and control they've been missing. This is what modern, digital fueling looks like at scale, and we're proud to work with Maverik to set a new standard for the industry."

The move further strengthens Maverik's position as a leader in secure, connected fueling experiences, the company said.

"We are pleased to have Piston as a method-of-payment that we offer," said Kerby Cate, senior director of fuel sales at Maverik.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.

Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.