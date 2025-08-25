McDonald's Invests in Digital Transformation

"The investments we are making will help accelerate growth, using the power of data to reshape how our company operates at every level of the business," wrote Rice in the letter.

McDonald's will also use AI-powered accuracy scales to compare target versus actual weight of outgoing orders. If anything is missing before the order is handed off, the scales will flag the restaurant crew. Currently in use in the drive-thru and delivery channels for thousands of stores, they are quickly rolling out to more locations, according to the company.

"Accuracy scales help ensure meals reach customers exactly as ordered — boosting trust, satisfaction and operational precision," Rice said.

McDonald's also highlighted its growing loyalty program, which surpassed 185 million 90-day active users across 60 markets during the second quarter of 2022, according to Rice. "In the U.S., customers who join our MyMcDonald's loyalty program more than double their visits in the first year after joining the program."

As it pursues its goal of reaching 270 million members by 2027, the brand is transforming how it engages and rewards its members. U.S. customers can now redeem MyMcDonald's reward points for nonfood items such as access to one month of Snapchat+ for 1,500 points.

"By integrating digital lifestyle offerings into our consumer platform, we're expanding what loyalty can mean — moving beyond transactions to create deeper relevance and connection," Rice stated.

Additional digital tools include online ordering that doesn't require an account, offered in Sweden, and a "ready on arrival" feature that uses geofencing technology to alert the crew to begin preparing the customer's order as they approach the restaurant. The feature is currently cutting wait times by more than half, the company said.

McDonald's is also replacing hundreds of legacy system in human resources and finance at the corporate level and consolidating into one cloud-based enterprise solution to drive efficiency and better integration.

"Our Digitizing the Arches strategy is about unlocking the full potential of our people, our restaurants and our brand. And while we're proud of the progress we've made, we're even more excited about what's ahead," Rice said. "Because when you combine the scale of McDonald's with the speed of digital innovation, the sky is the limit."

Chicago-based McDonald's currently has more than 41,000 locations worldwide and is targeting 50,000 locations globally by 2027.

