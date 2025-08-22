McLane Grows Restaurant Business With National Brands

McLane will support more than 4,200 restaurant locations across 33 states through 15 distribution centers across these five brands, including:

Carl's Jr. : 900-plus stores in the Southwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest

Panera Bread : 380-plus stores in the Northeast and Midwest

Steak 'n Shake : 100-plus stores in the Southeast and Gulf Coast

Subway : 2,400-plus stores in the Southeast and Gulf Coast

Wendy's: 500-plus stores in the Southeast and Gulf Coast

This customer expansion highlights McLane's momentum in the restaurant and distribution sector as well as its ability to support leading brands with an established, reliable and flexible distribution network, the company said. McLane leverages a nationwide footprint, industry-leading infrastructure and one of the largest private fleets in the United States to deliver cold chain integrity and multi-temperature logistics that ensure product quality and safety from warehouse to table.

The company's deep experience supporting top restaurant brands includes navigating the complexities of limited-time offer rollouts and maintaining rigorous food safety standards, which empowers partners to grow confidently and consistently across diverse U.S. markets, according to McLane.

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.