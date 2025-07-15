McLane Launches National Commissary Program for Fresh Foods

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. is expanding its McLane Fresh programs with a National Commissary program. The launch aims at delivering fresh, never-frozen, grab-and-go foods with a seven-day refrigerated shelf life to convenience stores across the country.

"McLane's new National Commissary program represents our investment in shaping the future of food in convenience retail," said Jon Cox, McLane's vice president of retail foodservice. "The program is built around what today's consumer expects — fresh, flavorful food — and what operators need: safety, efficiency and simplicity. We're proud to help our customers grow their grab-and-go business with a program that's easy to implement and built for success."

Convenience retailers are experiencing growing demand for fresh food options that rival what consumers can get at fast-casual restaurants and grocery stores. McLane Fresh, with programs like Central Eats, CupZa! and Prendisimo, meets this trend by offering a consistent and operationally seamless way for retailers to grow food sales without expanding in-store prep or labor, according to McLane.

