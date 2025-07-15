McLane Launches National Commissary Program for Fresh Foods
Central Eats, part of McLane Fresh, provides retailers with prepackaged, grab-and-go cold items, such as subs, sliders, salads and fruit cups, with a seven-day shelf life and no artificial additives. Products are prepared through the nationwide commissary network, ensuring consistent quality and safe delivery via McLane's proprietary cold-chain logistics.
McLane's National Commissary line, developed under its Central Eats brand, includes:
- Cold handhelds like sandwiches, wraps and sliders
- Protein-rich snack trays and sweet-and-salty combos
- Better-for-you options such as veggie cups, salads, oatmeal and parfaits
- Global flavor combinations for modern palates
All items are fresh, never frozen and individually wrapped. Packaging is designed for easy merchandising, whether in refrigerated cooler cases, near hot food items for bundling or as part of a store's all-day meal options, from breakfast to late-night snacks.
"EG America recognizes that scaling our foodservice offerings presents an opportunity to add more high-quality, grab-and-go items. Participating in McLane's National Commissary program has allowed us to do just that," said Brian Ferguson, EG America's chief marketing officer and senior vice president. "Central Eats' fresh, never-frozen products and premium ingredients align perfectly with our commitment to quality and convenience. This program is helping us elevate our foodservice strategy and drive growth across our stores."
The program supports both large and small operators with flexible piece-pick ordering, reducing waste and enabling customization by location. Customers receive National Commissary items alongside their regular McLane deliveries, simplifying inventory and reducing operational complexity, according to McLane.
Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.