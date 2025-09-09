McLane Supports Innovation With New Technology Hub

McLane plans to accelerate its digital transformation through strategic technology investments designed to strengthen its intelligent digital foundation for growth and value, such as frictionless experiences, automation services and real-time visibility.

Chief Information & Digital Officer Murat Genc now leads McLane's IT&D team. Genc is responsible for McLane's digital, AI, and technology strategy and operations. Prior to joining the company in September 2024, Genc served as the global technology and digital officer at Whirlpool and in multiple leadership roles at Procter & Gamble.

"It's an exciting time to lead McLane's technology journey," said Genc. "Our strategic investments in digital supply chain, cloud, data and AI foundation are laying the groundwork for a future-ready logistics, retail and food services model — one that delivers exceptional service, seamless integration and personalized insights across our ecosystem."

Other new tech roles on the McLane IT&D team include:

Tanya Coutray, vice president and retail CIDO: Coutray has more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise data, analytics and AI strategy at companies like AWS, Walmart and T-Mobile. She has scaled global transformation initiatives across compliance, human resources and supply chain, embedding AI-powered solutions that drive measurable business impacts.

Nick Elizondo, vice president of enterprise and supply chain platforms: Elizondo brings more than 25 years of experience in supply chain and technology roles to the team. He has worked at PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and most recently Keurig Dr Pepper.

Juan Gomez-Sanchez, vice president of cybersecurity: Gomez-Sanchez joined the McLane team from Whirlpool, where he served as GISO/CISO for more than four years, leading a modern cyber resilience program.

Sid Kulkarni, vice president of data, analytics and AI: Kulkarni has extensive expertise in data, engineering, cloud platforms and leadership in retail and tech firms, with various certifications and roles at Intel, Lowe's, Oracle, PubMatic and as chief technology officer at FICO.

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.