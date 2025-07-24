McLane Unveils Chicken Program for C-stores

HiBird products boast a long shelf life and the flexibility to be prepared in either a fryer or rapid cook oven and can be adapted to various store formats.

"We're proud to introduce our latest innovative program, HiBird, designed to help retailers meet growing consumer desire for chicken and demand for high-quality foodservice items," said Vito Maurici, chief customer experience officer for McLane.

"Attendees at Engage will be the first to sample our new offerings, which we've developed for rapid implementation and operational efficiency — making it easier for retailers to bring these new products to market quickly and seamlessly," he added.

This year's McLane Engage featured nearly 200 exhibitors, including title sponsors Hershey and Altria, showcasing a diverse range of brands representing the latest products for convenience stores.

Emerging Brands, McLane's new product discovering marketplace launched in 2024, showcased 12 exhibitors from its roster of more than 330 brands and 3,900 products, with recent marketplace expansions in health/beauty/wellness and general merchandise.

Additionally, McLane's private label subsidiary, Consumer Value Products Inc., displayed newly refreshed items to sample, including:

YUMBEES – Various hard, gummy and chewy candies

Divinely Sweet – Mini cookies packed in a convenient cup for an on-the-go treat

Beau Dacious – Premium upcycled dog treats and pet toys

McLane also highlighted its new data-driven technology solutions for suppliers and retailers, giving them instant access to data and insights empowering each to make faster and more meaningful business decisions.

"This year's McLane Engage highlights how we partner with operators of all sizes to shape the future of retail," said Chris Smith, president of McLane Retail. "Whether it's innovative products or smarter, more cost-efficient solutions, everything we showcase reflects our commitment to meeting our customers where they are and helping them grow. We're proud to be a strategic partner focused on innovation and driving real results in a rapidly evolving industry."

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.