 Skip to main content

McLane Unveils Chicken Program for C-stores

HiBird makes its debut at this year's McLane Engage trade show.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
McLane Co logo

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. took the wrappings off its new chicken program, HiBird. 

Designed for the convenience channel, HiBird is part of the McLane Fresh family of brands. Its lineup of fresh food offerings includes chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, potato wedges, and white cheddar mac and cheese. The program takes flight with HiBird's bold new signature sauce, a standout take on comeback sauce that's creamy, tangy, savory and mildly spicy, the company said. 

The unveiling took place at the company's annual trade show, McLane Engage, in New Orleans. 

HiBird provides comprehensive support — from implementation and training to merchandising and equipment. Designed for operational efficiency and ease of execution, the program meets rising consumer demand for high-quality foodservice in convenience retail while requiring only basic training for effective execution, according to McLane. 

[Read more: McLane Launches National Commissary Program for Fresh Foods]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

HiBird products boast a long shelf life and the flexibility to be prepared in either a fryer or rapid cook oven and can be adapted to various store formats.

"We're proud to introduce our latest innovative program, HiBird, designed to help retailers meet growing consumer desire for chicken and demand for high-quality foodservice items," said Vito Maurici, chief customer experience officer for McLane. 

"Attendees at Engage will be the first to sample our new offerings, which we've developed for rapid implementation and operational efficiency — making it easier for retailers to bring these new products to market quickly and seamlessly," he added. 

This year's McLane Engage featured nearly 200 exhibitors, including title sponsors Hershey and  Altria, showcasing a diverse range of brands representing the latest products for convenience stores. 

Emerging Brands, McLane's new product discovering marketplace launched in 2024, showcased 12 exhibitors from its roster of more than 330 brands and 3,900 products, with recent marketplace expansions in health/beauty/wellness and general merchandise. 

Additionally, McLane's private label subsidiary, Consumer Value Products Inc., displayed newly refreshed items to sample, including:

  • YUMBEES – Various hard, gummy and chewy candies
  • Divinely Sweet – Mini cookies packed in a convenient cup for an on-the-go treat
  • Beau Dacious – Premium upcycled dog treats and pet toys

McLane also highlighted its new data-driven technology solutions for suppliers and retailers, giving them instant access to data and insights empowering each to make faster and more meaningful business decisions.

"This year's McLane Engage highlights how we partner with operators of all sizes to shape the future of retail," said Chris Smith, president of McLane Retail. "Whether it's innovative products or smarter, more cost-efficient solutions, everything we showcase reflects our commitment to meeting our customers where they are and helping them grow. We're proud to be a strategic partner focused on innovation and driving real results in a rapidly evolving industry."

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds