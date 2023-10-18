Medjool Date Strips w/Chili Lime

Natural Delights partners with Tajín to create Medjool Date Strips with Chile Lime. The snack combines elements of sweet and spicy, which, according to the company, is a top trending flavor profile in 2023. The strips are available in the following sizes: 6-ounce by 9-count pouches, 10-ounce by 12-count tubs, 18-ounce by 12-count pouches (club size), a 36-count pouch shipper and a 36-count tub shipper. The brand encourages retailers to utilize merchandising displays so that shoppers can easily spot the new product in their produce section, if they have one.