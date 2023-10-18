10/18/2023
Medjool Date Strips w/Chili Lime
A dash of Tajin's lime seasoning adds a spicy kick to sweet dates.
Natural Delights partners with Tajín to create Medjool Date Strips with Chile Lime. The snack combines elements of sweet and spicy, which, according to the company, is a top trending flavor profile in 2023. The strips are available in the following sizes: 6-ounce by 9-count pouches, 10-ounce by 12-count tubs, 18-ounce by 12-count pouches (club size), a 36-count pouch shipper and a 36-count tub shipper. The brand encourages retailers to utilize merchandising displays so that shoppers can easily spot the new product in their produce section, if they have one.