Mirabito Picks Up Four Stores From Stewart's Shops

"We are proud to welcome these locations into the Mirabito family," said David Bonczek, CEO of Mirabito Energy Products. "This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to extend our longstanding commitment to reliability, safety and community to even more customers. We have been honored to provide residential and commercial fuels along with HVAC services in these regions for many years, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships by delivering reliable convenience and added value both at home and on the road."

The newly acquired convenience stores will offer the Mirabito Rewards program, which customers can join via the app or at any store. The loyalty program allows customers to earn rewards on every purchase, both in-store and at the pump. Members enjoy cents off per gallon, exclusive club items, special offers and reward tracking through the app.

Additionally, customers who receive home fuel deliveries from Mirabito can now redeem the points they earn at home for purchases at the pump.

The transaction ties back to Stewart's Shops' acquisition of the Jolley Stores network last year. At the time, Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to divest of certain properties after it completed the deal for the assets of Jolley Associates LLC and S.B. Collins Inc. in late 2024.

Binghamton-based Mirabito owns and operates more than 100 convenience stores throughout upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Southern New England.