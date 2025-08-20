Mitra9 continued its flavor-forward evolution in the functional beverage space by launching two nostalgic, soda-inspired beverages: Root Beer and Cream Soda. This expansion blends old-school comfort with new-school functionality, offering mitragynine-based alternatives to traditional soft drinks, the company said. Mitra9's Root Beer is smooth, rich and subtly herbal, pairing a comfort classic with a refreshing edge, while Cream Soda is sweet, silky and nostalgia-packed with a modern, mindful finish. Each flavor delivers the brand's signature plant-based support for mood, clarity and recovery without synthetic additives or sugar crashes.