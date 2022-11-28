M&M'S + DOVE Limited-Edition Seasonal Holiday Flavors

This season M&M'S and DOVE, part of Mars, are adding new, limited-edition flavors to their seasonal lineups: M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter. A twist on classic M&M'S, M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies combine a smooth and rich espresso flavor with creamy dark chocolate, coated in festive-colored candy shells, the company stated. M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies are available in share size (3.14 ounces) and laydown bags (7.44 ounces). DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter delivers on the classic holiday favorite flavor, featuring a brownie batter-flavored filling inside the brand's classic milk chocolate shell wrapped in Christmas tree-patterned foil. The limited-edition holiday varieties are sold at retailers nationwide and available in laydown bags (7.94 ounces). The new flavor offerings rolled out in early November.