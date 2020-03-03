Mobile Ordering: The Digitization of Dining

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT

Mobile ordering and delivery represent the next wave of growth in the $661 billion convenience store industry. While the number of c-store chains offering these perks is still limited, major players have been ramping up services and technology in this hotly competitive space, especially centered on the foodservice category.



Pioneers 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc. and QuikTrip Corp. have some of the most well-developed mobile programs. Entering the mobile ordering/delivery space in 2017, their mobile initiatives now rival those of the many quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual chains with which they compete. Their proprietary apps — along with those of QuickChek Corp., Sheetz Inc., Pilot Co., Family Express Corp., Kum & Go LC and Casey’s General Stores Inc. — seamlessly transmit orders in real time. The apps are tied to mobile payment and loyalty programs, allowing shoppers to accrue points and offers, while the retailers collect valuable data.



But, many more retailers appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.



What is mobile ordering? Why are mobile ordering and delivery becoming essential to convenience store retailers? Why does this technology appeal to GenZers? How does a c-store retailer benefit from installing an order and delivery system?



