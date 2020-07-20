Press enter to search
Close search

Mobile Ordering: Stepping Up the Pace

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
07/20/2020

Part Two: Covid-19 prompts rapid deployment and expansion of mobile ordering/delivery in foodservice.

Register now!

Date: Wed, Aug 5th at 2:00 PM EDT

Striving to better serve busy consumers, convenience stores have spent the past few years slowly building and perfecting mobile ordering and delivery platforms for foodservice. But, when Covid-19 hit this past March, on-the-go consumers stopped going anywhere. Within a few short weeks, retailers had to shift gears to accommodate this new mindset. 

Working at breakneck speed, they launched and expanded programs. Initiatives involved everything from menu options and non-foodservice offerings to markets served and new third-party delivery partners. Some replaced existing apps with more sophisticated technologies. Others added options like curbside and contactless order pickup. 

So, how are c-store retailers employing and benefitting from this technology? What hurdles have they overcome? What is the contactless future of convenience stores?

In this one-hour webcast, Kiera Blessing of Paytronix will provide you with a basic overview of what you need to know today about mobile ordering. She’ll cover…

  • The unique needs of c-stores in the online ordering space
  • Why contactless payment is more than a temporary fix
  • The importance of collecting loyalty data at every point of sale

Speakers:

Register now!

 

Sponsored By:

   

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Webinars
How Cumberland Farms Improved Store Communication, Labor Scheduling, and Brand Consistency Across the Organization
Webinars
Small C-Store Operators Study Highlights
Webinars
Tech Webinar: Investing in a Better Business
Webinars
Frictionless Engagement: The Future