Mobile Ordering: Stepping Up the Pace

Part Two: Covid-19 prompts rapid deployment and expansion of mobile ordering/delivery in foodservice.

Date: Wed, Aug 5th at 2:00 PM EDT

Striving to better serve busy consumers, convenience stores have spent the past few years slowly building and perfecting mobile ordering and delivery platforms for foodservice. But, when Covid-19 hit this past March, on-the-go consumers stopped going anywhere. Within a few short weeks, retailers had to shift gears to accommodate this new mindset.



Working at breakneck speed, they launched and expanded programs. Initiatives involved everything from menu options and non-foodservice offerings to markets served and new third-party delivery partners. Some replaced existing apps with more sophisticated technologies. Others added options like curbside and contactless order pickup.



So, how are c-store retailers employing and benefitting from this technology? What hurdles have they overcome? What is the contactless future of convenience stores?



In this one-hour webcast, Kiera Blessing of Paytronix will provide you with a basic overview of what you need to know today about mobile ordering. She’ll cover…

The unique needs of c-stores in the online ordering space

Why contactless payment is more than a temporary fix

The importance of collecting loyalty data at every point of sale

Speakers: