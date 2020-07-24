More C-store Retailers Require Customers to Cover Up

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are joining a growing list of retailers that require customers to wear face masks or face coverings while in-store in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS

Love's Travel Stops will require face coverings to be worn at every Love's Travel Stop, Love's Country Store, Love's Truck Care, Love's-owned hotel and Speedco location in the United States starting July 29.

The new requirement is intended to help protect customers, employees and local communities alike, the travel center operator announced.

"We are joining other retailers by implementing a face covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love's."

Customers who don't have their own face masks will be able to purchase them at Love's.

A full list of measures Love's has implemented due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is available at www.loves.com/covid19.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 510 locations in 41 states.

GOMART

On July 17, West Virginia-based GoMart announced it will also require customers to wear masks or face coverings while inside stores, reported WCHS.

"With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us," said General Manager Phil Shuman. "In addition to the enhanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing and other precautionary measures we are already taking, we are now asking our customers to join our family of employees in wearing a mask or face covering inside all of our stores."

Exemptions to the rule include those with breathing conditions, anyone under age 9 and individuals who cannot otherwise remove a mask on their own, in accordance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's mask executive order.

"We are abiding by the mandate that has already been put in place in these states and going a step further by putting out a company-wide mask mandate, which allows us to maintain consistency across all stores," Shuman added. "We believe this is in everyone's best interest, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation."

Gassaway, W.V.-based GoMart has 123 stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. All three states now have mask mandates in place.