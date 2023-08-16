Mtn Dew Baja Blast

PepsiCo brings back fan favorite Mtn Dew flavor Baja Blast in three different varieties: original Baja Blast, Baja Blast Zero Sugar and Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast, along with two new tropical options, Baja Blast Caribbean Splash and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch. Fans will also get a chance to win a daily giveaway of $500 Taco Bell gift cards by scanning any 16-ounce or 20-ounce bottle. The full Baja Blast lineup is also available in 12-pack cans and 16.9-ounce eight-packs, as well as 7.5-ounce cans for original Baja Blast.