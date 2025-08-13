Murphy USA Charts a Path to Success

Noncombustible nicotine — Cigarette volumes remain pressured, but the growth rate of noncombustible nicotine categories is fully offsetting the decline in cigarette margins despite only representing 30% of total nicotine margin contribution.

Food and beverage sales — Average per-store monthly food and beverage sales at the company's QuickChek convenience stores were positive for the third straight quarter, underscoring its value offer and ability to drive traffic. "Investing in traffic and transactions vs. making excessive price increases in the current environment will pay dividends later when food costs subside, resulting in both sales and margin growth going forward," Clyde said.

Digital initiatives — Sales and contribution for both Murphy and QuickChek brands are being supported by digital initiatives that create value for customers. The company saw a 31% increase in new loyalty enrollments for Murphy Drive Rewards and an 11% increase in merchandise transactions during the quarter. Meanwhile, mobile orders doubled since the revamped loyalty program launch at QuickChek and 35% of in-store pickup items included additional sales inside the store at an average of $7 per transaction.

Retail fuel margins — Despite a relatively more challenging environment in which the company can sustain store profitability, retail fuel margins are proving even more resilient than expected, according to Clyde. Retail margins were up 50 basis points in 2024 and Murphy has since seen an improvement of 80 basis points and an additional 13 basis points from lower credit card fees. "This reinforces our view that industry headwinds are translating to higher retail margins over time because the marginal retailer is unable to sustain their profitability without taking up price on fuel," he said.

Store pipeline — Clyde noted that the company is "excited and encouraged" by the quality of its new store pipeline and construction underway, which is slated to deliver 50 stores over the next 12 months. "While we have not met our commitments and expectations on the timing of store months individual store performance for all the most recent build classes are performing well above pro forma," he said.

By The Numbers

Murphy USA put 14 new-to-industry (NTI) stores into service during the first half of 2025 along with 10 raze-and-rebuild sites. Another six raze-and-rebuilds opened in July. Additionally, 40 new stores and eight raze-and-rebuilds are currently under construction.

"Given any unanticipated supply chain shocks or jurisdictional delays, that means we expect to open around 40 new stores in 2025, up from the 32 stores opened in 2024," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Galagher Jeff. "More importantly, we have over 45 NTIs in construction in Q3, resulting in a robust end of year delivery and a great start to 2026, where we do expect 15 to 20 additional new store openings in the first quarter of 2026."

Murphy USA reported net income of $145.6 million during Q2 2025, up from $144.8 million during the same quarter one year ago. Merchandise contribution dollars for the quarter increased 1% to $218.7 million on average unit margins of 20%, up from contribution dollars of $216.5 million on unit margins of 20%.

Total retail gallons decreased 0.2%, while volumes on a same-store sales basis fell 3.2% during the quarter.

"Second quarter results highlighted the resiliency of Murphy USA's advantaged model, delivering stronger financial results despite relatively low fuel price volatility and slightly weaker customer traffic," Clyde said. "Supply margins improved modestly in the second quarter, driving all-in fuel margins of 32 cents per gallon, up 30 basis points vs. the prior-year quarter. We remain focused on store profitability, as evidenced by favorable sequential and [year over year] comparisons in store operating expenses and general and administrative costs."

El Dorado-based Murphy USA has more than 1,500 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2 million customers each day through its retail network in 27 states. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.