NACS Finds New Leader in Industry Veteran

Gleeson has extensive experience in foodservice and convenience retailing. As president and CEO of Aramark Northern Europe from 2017 to 2024, he oversaw a team of more than 20,000 employees across 2,800-plus locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), which served an estimated 1 million meals a day.

Prior to Aramark, Gleeson was retail director at Topaz Energy Group, the largest importer, distributor and retailer of transportation fuel in Ireland with more than 330 convenience stores and service stations, 60 distribution deports and four import terminals. He also served as vice president of retail at Statoil Ireland (now Equinor), where he led the development of the first American-style convenience store in Ireland.

Most recently, he served as chairman of the National Oil Reserve Agency in Ireland.

Gleeson also has been active in NACS and other trade associations. He previously served on the NACS International Board for 19 years and was on the NACS board of directors for 11 years, including his term as 2018-2019 NACS chairman of the board. In addition, he was a board member and chairman of Retail Ireland, a board member and president of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation, and a board member of the Irish Transport Authority.

Leadership Transition Plan

The news of Gleeson's appointment comes nearly 10 months after the organization announced Armour would be stepping down from his role at NACS after 20 years.

In October 2024, NACS formed a five-member search committee to identify candidates and assist in the selection of the next CEO, which was comprised of Joe Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc.; Ken Parent, former president of Pilot Flying J; Brian Hannasch, former CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Annie Gauthier, chief financial officer/co-CEO, St. Romain Oil Co. LLC; and Natalie Morhous, CEO of RaceTrac Inc.

According to NACS, the search committee focused on four attributes for the next CEO as part of the selection process:

Deep familiarity with convenience retailing and the innovation process that is driving it forward. A focus on foodservice, which has more than doubled from 11.9% of in-store sales in convenience stores in 2004 to 28.7% in 2024. Leadership in technology and digitization, which is essential for operational efficiencies and reinventing the future offer of convenience to customers. Extensive experience in advocacy at all levels.

"We are excited about what Frank brings to NACS. He met all the criteria that we were seeking — and then some. Most of all, his passion for nurturing a great culture and building and growing winning teams is a critical component to continue the culture that Henry Armour has built at NACS over the past 20 years," Sheetz said.

Armour was named NACS president and CEO in July 2005. Since its founding in 1961, NACS has only had three CEOs: Harry Hunter from 1961 to 1981, Kerley LeBouef from 1981 to 2005, and Armour since 2005.

"For all of my career, I have considered myself a convenience retailer — not an association executive — and that means constantly listening to the customer and responding to their unmet needs," Armour said. "I'm proud of what we have built at NACS over the past two decades through aggressive advocacy and strong financial management. We have shown that by creating and constantly nurturing a positive culture we can accomplish extraordinary things together. I'm committed to turning over the best team and resources possible to Frank and continuing to support the organization over the coming years."

Alexandria-based NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024.