NACS & Rovertown Build Upon Swipe Fee Advocacy Efforts

In the latest phase of the campaign, more than 15 retailers partnered with Rovertown to deliver swipe fee reform messaging through their mobile apps. Customers who tapped to learn more were directed to a NACS Grassroots page that outlined the issue and made it easy to contact lawmakers. In a matter of weeks, more than 10,000 letters were sent to Congress.

"Giving our customers a voice has been powerful," said Murat Tokad, president and CEO at Huck's. "With just a few taps, they saw how swipe fees impact them and took real action to push for change. This campaign sends a clear message to lawmakers that enough is enough."

While inflation and rising prices remain top concerns for many Americans, few realize how much credit card swipe fees contribute to the problem. Controlled largely by Visa and Mastercard — who together dominate more than 80% of the U.S. market — these fees are set without competition and passed on to retailers, ultimately driving up the cost of everyday purchases. With no market pressure to keep them in check, swipe fees have surged from $26 billion in 2010 to more than $187 billion in 2024, the NACS and Rovertown said.

"At Rovertown, we believe in the power of mobile apps to turn attention into action," said Jeffry Harrison, cofounder and president of Rovertown, and a member of the NACS Political Engagement Committee. "In moments like this, we're proud to help retailers mobilize their customers and make their voices heard."

Headquartered in Alexandria, NACS is a global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing and serves as a trusted advisor to more than 1,300 retailer and 1,600 supplier members from more than 50 countries.