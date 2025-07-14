NATSO Names Former RaceTrac CEO to Top Leadership Role
McBrayer succeeds Darren Boyd Schulte, who has served as interim CEO since January 2025. Schulte will remain with the organization in his longstanding position as vice president of membership. Schulte stepped into the role earlier this year after Lisa Mullings, who served as CEO for 20 years, stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
"The board of directors congratulates Max on joining NATSO and on his appointment as president and CEO," said Joe Zietlow, NATSO chairman of the board. "Max brings a deep understanding of the fuel retail and transportation energy industries and their customers to this leadership position. The board has full confidence that Max will build on his distinguished career to serve NATSO's members. We look forward to working with Max as NATSO remains focused on advancing the long-term success and profitability of our industry and our members."
Alexandria-based NATSO represents the nation's truck stops, travel centers and off-highway fuel retailers.