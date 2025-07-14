NATSO Names Former RaceTrac CEO to Top Leadership Role

ALEXANDRIA, Va.— NATSO appointed Max McBrayer Jr., former CEO of RaceTrac Inc., as the new president and CEO of NATSO and president of the NATSO Foundation effective July 1.

McBrayer brings more than four decades of leadership experience across the fuel retail and transportation energy sectors. A seasoned industry executive, he has an extensive background in transportation energy, having served as the CEO of Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., president of Metroplex Energy and president of The Ethanol Corp.