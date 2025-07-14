 Skip to main content

NATSO Names Former RaceTrac CEO to Top Leadership Role

Max McBrayer Jr. brings four decades of experience to the organization.
Melissa Kress
ALEXANDRIA, Va.— NATSO appointed Max McBrayer Jr., former CEO of RaceTrac Inc., as the new president and CEO of NATSO and president of the NATSO Foundation effective July 1.

McBrayer brings more than four decades of leadership experience across the fuel retail and transportation energy sectors. A seasoned industry executive, he has an extensive background in transportation energy, having served as the CEO of Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., president of Metroplex Energy and president of The Ethanol Corp.

"I am honored to assume the role of NATSO president and CEO at such a pivotal time for the industry and the association," McBrayer said. "I am committed to working with NATSO's board of directors and the leadership team to execute a strategic framework that will drive sustainable growth while strengthening member relationships, positioning NATSO for the future while ensuring the association meets the needs of its members."  

McBrayer succeeds Darren Boyd Schulte, who has served as interim CEO since January 2025. Schulte will remain with the organization in his longstanding position as vice president of membership. Schulte stepped into the role earlier this year after Lisa Mullings, who served as CEO for 20 years, stepped down to pursue other opportunities. 

"The board of directors congratulates Max on joining NATSO and on his appointment as president and CEO," said Joe Zietlow, NATSO chairman of the board. "Max brings a deep understanding of the fuel retail and transportation energy industries and their customers to this leadership position. The board has full confidence that Max will build on his distinguished career to serve NATSO's members. We look forward to working with Max as NATSO remains focused on advancing the long-term success and profitability of our industry and our members."

Alexandria-based NATSO represents the nation's truck stops, travel centers and off-highway fuel retailers.

