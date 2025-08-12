 Skip to main content

NATSO & SIGMA Support Revised NEVI Guidelines

The revisions will simplify the state plan approval process, and minimize statutory and regulatory requirements.
Danielle Romano
ALEXANDRIA, Va. Revised guidance for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program is gaining support from NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers.

On Aug. 12, the associations applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for issuing interim final guidance governing implementation of the NEVI grant program for alternative fuel infrastructure. The new guidance will help to direct public funds to charging sites that are best positioned to deliver reliable, well-maintained charging infrastructure.

The Interim Final Guidance is effective immediately while FHWA seeks comment on what further changes may be appropriate, according to DOT.

"We appreciate that the administration is adopting a flexible, consumer-oriented approach to implementing the NEVI Program," NATSO and SIGMA said in a statement. "This guidance marks a constructive step toward addressing the ongoing challenges associated with deploying EV charging infrastructure while also ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively."

The new guidance comes six months after FHWA sent a letter to state transportation directors stating it was suspending approval of annual implementation plans that states previously submitted for fiscal years 2022-2025. 

DOT Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FHAW then launched a review of the program's guidance to make the NEVI program more efficient. At the time, 84% of NEVI Formula program funds remained unobligated. 

Under the new Interim Final Guidance, states should submit their EV Infrastructure Deployment Plans within 30 days of the date of the guidance.

"If Congress is requiring the federal government to support charging stations, let's cut the waste and do it right," Duffy said in a state on Aug. 11. "The Biden-Buttigieg administration failed to deliver EV [electric vehicle] chargers despite their promises. Our revised NEVI guidance slashes red tape and makes it easier for states to efficiently build out this infrastructure. While I don't agree with subsidizing green energy, we will respect Congress' will and make sure this program uses federal resources efficiently."

A summary of the changes include: 

  • Minimizes the content in state plans to statutory and regulatory requirements
  • Simplifies the state plan approval process
  • Aligns community engagement with regulatory requirements and reduces consultation requirements to advance projects
  • Provides states with flexibility to determine the appropriate distance between stations along alternative fuel corridors to allow for reasonable travel
  • Minimizes requirements for states to consider electric grid integration and renewable energy
  • Accelerates project delivery by encouraging selection of charging locations where station owners are also the site host
  • Eliminates requirements for states to address consumer protections, emergency evacuation plans, environmental siting, resilience and terrain considerations
  • Provides states with more flexibility to determine when their system is built out allowing NEVI funds to be used on public roads statewide

According to NATSO and SIGMA, fuel retailers, who are at the forefront of investments in refueling technologies, appreciate that a key provision within the guidance encourages the selection of charging locations where the charging station owner is also the site host. The associations have long advocated for this provision, which will accelerate construction timelines and ensure that investments made with public funds are directed to the ideal site locations. 

NEVI dollars can go the furthest when they mobilize grant recipients to not only install charging stations but also to provide an ongoing, positive consumer experience for EV drivers, the groups said.

"Ensuring that charging stations are owned and operated by private entities with a vested interest in the site's success reduces the risk of stranded assets and minimizes the potential for underutilized or unreliable infrastructure," NATSO and SIGMA stated. "We applaud FHWA and DOT for this pro-consumer policy and encourage the agencies to approve only those state plans that explicitly include this prioritization."

Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

SIGMA, founded in 1958, represents a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. The association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. 

