NATSO & SIGMA Support Revised NEVI Guidelines

DOT Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FHAW then launched a review of the program's guidance to make the NEVI program more efficient. At the time, 84% of NEVI Formula program funds remained unobligated.

Under the new Interim Final Guidance, states should submit their EV Infrastructure Deployment Plans within 30 days of the date of the guidance.

"If Congress is requiring the federal government to support charging stations, let's cut the waste and do it right," Duffy said in a state on Aug. 11. "The Biden-Buttigieg administration failed to deliver EV [electric vehicle] chargers despite their promises. Our revised NEVI guidance slashes red tape and makes it easier for states to efficiently build out this infrastructure. While I don't agree with subsidizing green energy, we will respect Congress' will and make sure this program uses federal resources efficiently."

[Read more: EV Drivers Favor Location & Convenience When Charging]

A summary of the changes include:

Minimizes the content in state plans to statutory and regulatory requirements

Simplifies the state plan approval process

Aligns community engagement with regulatory requirements and reduces consultation requirements to advance projects

Provides states with flexibility to determine the appropriate distance between stations along alternative fuel corridors to allow for reasonable travel

Minimizes requirements for states to consider electric grid integration and renewable energy

Accelerates project delivery by encouraging selection of charging locations where station owners are also the site host

Eliminates requirements for states to address consumer protections, emergency evacuation plans, environmental siting, resilience and terrain considerations

Provides states with more flexibility to determine when their system is built out allowing NEVI funds to be used on public roads statewide

According to NATSO and SIGMA, fuel retailers, who are at the forefront of investments in refueling technologies, appreciate that a key provision within the guidance encourages the selection of charging locations where the charging station owner is also the site host. The associations have long advocated for this provision, which will accelerate construction timelines and ensure that investments made with public funds are directed to the ideal site locations.

NEVI dollars can go the furthest when they mobilize grant recipients to not only install charging stations but also to provide an ongoing, positive consumer experience for EV drivers, the groups said.

"Ensuring that charging stations are owned and operated by private entities with a vested interest in the site's success reduces the risk of stranded assets and minimizes the potential for underutilized or unreliable infrastructure," NATSO and SIGMA stated. "We applaud FHWA and DOT for this pro-consumer policy and encourage the agencies to approve only those state plans that explicitly include this prioritization."

Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

SIGMA, founded in 1958, represents a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. The association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members.