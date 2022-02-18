NECSEMA Unites for Annual Trade Show After Two-Year Hiatus

TOUGHTON, Mass. — The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) announced the return of its trade show for the first time in two years. NECSEMA 2022 will take place on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MassMutual Center at 1277 Main St. in Springfield, Mass.

Hundreds of convenience store and service station owners, food and beverage purveyors, equipment and software providers, fuel industry leaders and other exhibitors are expected to attend the event.

"We are so excited to be able to bring our industry back together, in person, to reconnect and explore all the exciting new trends and changes taking place in the convenience store and fuel supply space," NECSEMA executive director Jonathan Shaer said. "It’s been a hard two years for everyone, and our members certainly stepped up to provide essential services for the public at a time when they were needed more than ever. This year's trade show will be a celebration of our industry's resilience and innovation as we all move forward together."

Among the highlights of the trade event will be its education track. Attendees can look forward to these NECSEMA sessions:

" Industry Trends: Where Have We Been. Where Are We Going? " — Featuring Henry Armour, president and CEO of NACS;

— " How to Hire & Retain in Today’s Labor Market " — With Joanne Loce, managing partner, Fortify Leadership Group;

— " Delivering Convenience " — A discussion on the emergence of new payment platforms, curbside service and delivery with Mike Welsh, chief creative officer, Mobiquity;

— " Electric Vehicles and the Evolution of Fuels " — A talk about the role of service stations in the emerging electric vehicle market with Paige Anderson, director of government relations, NACS;

— " Identifying and Adding Value to a C-Store Business " — Featuring Erdem Cimen, chief financial officer, Nouria Energy; Ken Currier, partner, C-Store Investments; Paul Black, senior manager, Webster Bank; and Jay Patel, owner, New World; and

— " Playing Politics: Thriving Locally in Turbulent Times " — A discussion on how small businesses can navigate challenging political waters, featuring Dave Wedge, communications consultant and best-selling author; Greg D’Agostino, partner, Tenax Strategies; and Dave Mancuso, president, Mancuso Strategies.

Stoughton-based NECSEMA is a trade association representing convenience stores owners and wholesale transportation fuels distributors across New England with legislative and regulatory advocacy, networking and educational events.