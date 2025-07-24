New Gender Gap Emerges in U.S. Workplace

While the rates of women working from home stayed consistent rather than growing, there are overall more women in the workforce than nearly ever before, with 77.7% of prime-age women in the labor force, according to the report. The spike in working women began when hybrid and remote work models became more common due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Brookings Institution data shows that remote work is most common for parents who have children under five, while mothers of young children have the highest rate of fully remote work.

According to Paige Connell, an advocate for working mothers and former operations manager, the popularity of remote work among women is due to their disproportionate caretaking and the domestic burdens that add to their pre-existing work responsibilities and unaffordability of childcare.

"If I had a traditional 9-to-5 or 8:30-to-5:30 job and I had to be in the office, it wouldn't be possible," she told the outlet. "I'd be paying for before-school care. I'd be paying for after-school care. It just wouldn't logistically work."

Connell and fellow advocate Paula Faris of CARRY Media view these challenges as the driving force behind women seeking out flexible work. This is supported by survey data from Stanford University and the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, which found that women consistently report more of a desire to work from home, with an average margin of 5 points in the past five years.

The growing number of return to office mandates and in-office incentives could be a big hurdle for women who want to advance in their careers. Not only are dozens of major companies such as Google and JPMorgan Chase bringing employees back to the office, a recent KPMG survey found that 86% of CEOs plan to reward in-office employees with better assignments, raises or promotions.

There is an additional gender gap in that women who work remotely receive less feedback on their work and less mentorship compared to men who do so, according to Fortune.

Faris views the favoring of in-office workers as furthering a pre-existing gender divide.

"A lot of mothers may have no choice but to stay home because they can't find or afford childcare," she said. "And of course, it's the woman that's going to have to stay home because she's making less compared to working fathers. That's the motherhood penalty."