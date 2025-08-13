 Skip to main content

New Report Highlights Four Food & Beverage Trends to Watch

Consumers have a desire to feel better and eat smarter while still enjoying themselves.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano

NEW YORK — Whether it's protein-rich comfort or fruity matcha drinks that feel as good as they look, four distinctive food and drink trends illustrate that consumers have a desire to feel better and eat smarter while still enjoying themselves.

Composed of billions of data points sourced from April 2023 to April 2025, Tastewise compiled "The Summer F&B Playbook: Trends to Watch in Q3 2025" report, unveiling which trends are permeating the food and beverage landscape. Each trend in this report meets three key criteria:

  1. It's crossed a meaningful threshold of consumer interest
  2. It's shown consistent growth over time
  3. It appears across multiple channels and occasions

The four food and beverage trends to watch this summer, according to Tastewise, are: 

1. Not Your Grandma's Curds: Reimagined cottage cheese gives high protein concepts a versatile, grab-and-go upgrade.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
cottage cheese cup

High-protein favorites — especially cottage cheese — are gaining traction across channels:

  • 40% increase year over year (YoY) in consumer interest in high-protein foods across categories
  • 5% more recipes specifically call out high-protein, gaining 33 million-plus engagements
  • 30% growth in high-protein menu mentions across chains and independents
  • 43% more people bake with cottage cheese this year than last

Expect to see:

  • Summer bowls featuring cottage cheese for a protein boost
  • Grab-and-go snacks targeting Ozempic-conscious consumers (i.e., individual snack cups with cottage cheese)
  • Generation Z-friendly positioning — Gen Z is 27% YoY more interested in high-protein food and beverage

2. The Better Swap Era: Smart, nature-driven swaps — from seed oil swaps to nootropics — are designed with purpose.

Declining consumer interest as seed oils get negative press and social media coverage questioning sourcing and health impacts:

  • 45% YoY interest in seed oil-free foods
  • 120% YoY interest in beef tallow 

Nootropics are ingredients that support brain function, including focus, memory and mental clarity. From functional sodas and cold brews to mood-boosting snack bars, 4% more consumers are getting on the nootropic train. Concepts to watch:

  • Adaptogenic spritzers
  • Iced-focused lattes
  • Mental health lemonades
  • Watermelon "brain freeze" slushies

3. Sip Happens: From wellness to nostalgia, this summer is about casual drinks that deliver feel-good function and flavor nostalgia.

Tastewise found: 

  • 11% YoY in consumer interest in mushroom drinks, as reishi and lion's mane enter the mainstream
  • 29% YoY in consumer interest in prebiotics drinks
  • 6% YoY in consumer interest in nostalgic beverages fueled by soda fountain drink and retro flavors

Trends to watch:

  • "Spicy Sauvy B" — Spicy and visual, the TikTok-friendly drink blends crisp white wine with jalapenos.
  • Pickle Lemonade — Pickle lemonade is up a staggering 239% YoY in consumer discussions, fueled by social curiosity.
  • Flavored Matcha Lattes — With 43% YoY growth in interest, it's thriving on menus and social, especially through "little treat" culture (also growing 43% YoY). Trending flavors like strawberry (+64% YoY) are popular, with ube, salted honey and pistachio also gaining traction.

4. Crunch Layer 2.0: Viral Dubai chocolate spawns frozen, snackable, texture-packed riffs.

Dubai chocolate reflects a broader shift: indulgence that's global, sensory and rooted in feel-good formats — not just fleeting hype. Dubai chocolate's 3,000% YoY growth is rooted in deeper, sustained consumer desires:

Dubai chocolate
  • 171% YoY rise in pistachio/chocolate interest, growing steadily for two years
  • Growing interest in Middle Eastern flavors (i.e., 48% YoY in Yemeni coffee)
  • 14% YoY uptick in indulgence despite economic uncertainty

Limited-time offers to watch for:

  • Snack twists like pistachio-chocolate popcorn
  • Adult summer shakes featuring pistachio, chocolate and rose combos
  • Frozen treats wrapped in kataifi shells

To view the full report, click here.

Headquartered in New York, Tastewise's GenAI-driven consumer data platform is used by some of the largest food and beverage companies, including Campbell's, KraftHeinz, Nestlé, Mars and PepsiCo. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds