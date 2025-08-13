New Report Highlights Four Food & Beverage Trends to Watch

NEW YORK — Whether it's protein-rich comfort or fruity matcha drinks that feel as good as they look, four distinctive food and drink trends illustrate that consumers have a desire to feel better and eat smarter while still enjoying themselves.

Composed of billions of data points sourced from April 2023 to April 2025, Tastewise compiled "The Summer F&B Playbook: Trends to Watch in Q3 2025" report, unveiling which trends are permeating the food and beverage landscape. Each trend in this report meets three key criteria:

It's crossed a meaningful threshold of consumer interest It's shown consistent growth over time It appears across multiple channels and occasions

The four food and beverage trends to watch this summer, according to Tastewise, are:

1. Not Your Grandma's Curds: Reimagined cottage cheese gives high protein concepts a versatile, grab-and-go upgrade.