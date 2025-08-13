New Report Highlights Four Food & Beverage Trends to Watch

High-protein favorites — especially cottage cheese — are gaining traction across channels:
- 40% increase year over year (YoY) in consumer interest in high-protein foods across categories
- 5% more recipes specifically call out high-protein, gaining 33 million-plus engagements
- 30% growth in high-protein menu mentions across chains and independents
- 43% more people bake with cottage cheese this year than last
Expect to see:
- Summer bowls featuring cottage cheese for a protein boost
- Grab-and-go snacks targeting Ozempic-conscious consumers (i.e., individual snack cups with cottage cheese)
- Generation Z-friendly positioning — Gen Z is 27% YoY more interested in high-protein food and beverage
2. The Better Swap Era: Smart, nature-driven swaps — from seed oil swaps to nootropics — are designed with purpose.
Declining consumer interest as seed oils get negative press and social media coverage questioning sourcing and health impacts:
- 45% YoY interest in seed oil-free foods
- 120% YoY interest in beef tallow
Nootropics are ingredients that support brain function, including focus, memory and mental clarity. From functional sodas and cold brews to mood-boosting snack bars, 4% more consumers are getting on the nootropic train. Concepts to watch:
- Adaptogenic spritzers
- Iced-focused lattes
- Mental health lemonades
- Watermelon "brain freeze" slushies
3. Sip Happens: From wellness to nostalgia, this summer is about casual drinks that deliver feel-good function and flavor nostalgia.
Tastewise found:
- 11% YoY in consumer interest in mushroom drinks, as reishi and lion's mane enter the mainstream
- 29% YoY in consumer interest in prebiotics drinks
- 6% YoY in consumer interest in nostalgic beverages fueled by soda fountain drink and retro flavors
Trends to watch:
- "Spicy Sauvy B" — Spicy and visual, the TikTok-friendly drink blends crisp white wine with jalapenos.
- Pickle Lemonade — Pickle lemonade is up a staggering 239% YoY in consumer discussions, fueled by social curiosity.
- Flavored Matcha Lattes — With 43% YoY growth in interest, it's thriving on menus and social, especially through "little treat" culture (also growing 43% YoY). Trending flavors like strawberry (+64% YoY) are popular, with ube, salted honey and pistachio also gaining traction.
4. Crunch Layer 2.0: Viral Dubai chocolate spawns frozen, snackable, texture-packed riffs.
Dubai chocolate reflects a broader shift: indulgence that's global, sensory and rooted in feel-good formats — not just fleeting hype. Dubai chocolate's 3,000% YoY growth is rooted in deeper, sustained consumer desires: