New Research: Optimize Labor Efficiency and Reduce Turnover This Holiday Season

Triple-digit turnover rates have become the norm for too many C-store operators. And C-store managers often lack the tools to efficiently and effectively manage labor. So what can be done about it?



Join us as we share results from our 2022 Seasonal Hourly Workforce survey. In this webcast, we’ll share actionable strategies for streamlining labor management and reducing attrition by giving employees what they really want. You’ll learn the following:

Other than pay, what would lead an hourly employee to take a new job, and what you can do about it

The top items managers believe would help attract and retain employees

The top things managers need to help them manage labor more effectively

The importance of accurately predicting demand in uncertain economic times