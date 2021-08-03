NielsenIQ Moves Forward as Standalone Company

CHICAGO — NielsenIQ is now an independent company focusing on insights in the consumer packaged goods industry (CPG).

Its position as a standalone company follows its acquisition by Advent International in partnership with incoming Executive Chairman and CEO James Peck.

To move forward as a definitive leader in the CPG industry and usher in a new era of technological advancements and innovation, three new leaders will join NielsenIQ:

Mohit Kapoor joins as chief technology officer, overseeing all aspects of technology.

Steve Matthesen, a Nielsen veteran, joins as chief strategy officer to help develop and execute the corporate strategy and other key initiatives.

Curt Miller joins as chief transformation officer to drive organizational alignment that supports NielsenIQ's growth strategy.

"NielsenIQ has a unique opportunity to become a nimble partner with the flexibility to increase strategic investments and innovation in the future," Peck said. "Our independence underscores our commitment to a turnaround plan that will enable us to better support our customers and partners, and deliver maximum value while adapting to changing market and customer dynamics."

Clients will be able to continue to rely on NielsenIQ's industry-leading data while the company accelerates the delivery of new capabilities and refines its operations, the company added.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, Chicago-based NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets.

Founded in 1984, Advent International is a global private equity investment firm. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology.