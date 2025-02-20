NielsenIQ (NIQ), a global consumer intelligence company, is expanding its convenience channel offering to meet the industry’s growing need for high-quality, accurate market and consumer data. The enhancements include first-time point-of-sale measurement of fresh categories such as fountain drinks, made-to-order sandwiches and pizza; and expanded geographic data across all 48 continental U.S. states, with expanded designated market areas and more localized insights. The new offering also more than doubles NIQ's representation of independent retailers, delivering the most comprehensive view of the c-store channel, according to the company.