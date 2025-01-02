 Skip to main content

Nouria Launches Bakery Concept at New Hampshire Location

Baked treats include doughnuts, cookies, cinnamon rolls and more.
Angela Hanson
Nouria in Raymond, N.H.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria launched a brand-new bakery program with the opening of the company's newest truck stop and convenience store in Raymond, N.H. 

The Nouria's Kitchen Bakery concept features treats such as doughnuts, cookies, muffins, cinnamon rolls and more. The retailer held a grand opening for the site on Dec. 19. 

The state-of-the-art location is designed to serve both local residents and travelers, and offers a wide range of products to meet their needs seamlessly, whether they're stopping for fuel, grabbing a quick bite or stocking up on essentials, the company stated.

The Raymond site is also designed to offer a modern, inviting experience for customers. Comfortable indoor and outdoor seating areas allow customers to relax and enjoy their coffee and free Wi-Fi. Additionally, the store's modern design focuses on customer convenience and utilizes technology to streamline the shopping experience. A drive-thru further enhances accessibility by catering to customers on the go.

Nouria loyalists can also show their love for the brand through the retailer's exclusive line of branded tumblers. The stylish and reusable cups will keep their favorite beverages hot or cold on the go.

The Raymond site offers Nouria's Kitchen made-to-order and grab-and-go items plus Krispy Krunchy Chicken as foodservice options.

"We are excited to be opening our doors in Raymond and becoming part of this vibrant community," said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for everything from everyday essentials, delicious food options and convenient travel services for both our local community and pro drivers."

The store's dedicated amenities for commercial drivers include convenient showers, a selection of truck accessories and ample parking, as well as clean and bright bathrooms to enhance their overall comfort and travel experience.

Premium cigars, beer and wine are also available.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England's largest family-owned and -operated convenience stores and fuel retailers with 170-plus locations. Nouria also owns and operates 60-plus independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.

