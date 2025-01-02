Nouria Launches Bakery Concept at New Hampshire Location

The Raymond site is also designed to offer a modern, inviting experience for customers. Comfortable indoor and outdoor seating areas allow customers to relax and enjoy their coffee and free Wi-Fi. Additionally, the store's modern design focuses on customer convenience and utilizes technology to streamline the shopping experience. A drive-thru further enhances accessibility by catering to customers on the go.

Nouria loyalists can also show their love for the brand through the retailer's exclusive line of branded tumblers. The stylish and reusable cups will keep their favorite beverages hot or cold on the go.

The Raymond site offers Nouria's Kitchen made-to-order and grab-and-go items plus Krispy Krunchy Chicken as foodservice options.

"We are excited to be opening our doors in Raymond and becoming part of this vibrant community," said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for everything from everyday essentials, delicious food options and convenient travel services for both our local community and pro drivers."

The store's dedicated amenities for commercial drivers include convenient showers, a selection of truck accessories and ample parking, as well as clean and bright bathrooms to enhance their overall comfort and travel experience.

Premium cigars, beer and wine are also available.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England's largest family-owned and -operated convenience stores and fuel retailers with 170-plus locations. Nouria also owns and operates 60-plus independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.