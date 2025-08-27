National Retail Solutions (NRS) is growing its Premium Features suite. The enhanced Premium Features suite offers a range of affordable functionalities tailored to meet the evolving technological needs of independent retailers, NRS Plus. The additions include a panic alarm button, ecommerce integration, DoorDash integration, artificial intelligence product recommendations, security camera integration, license ID scanning, a tobacco scan data program, item modifiers and optional IP kitchen printer, extended replacement warranty, and advanced data reporting. NRS offers the Premium Features individually, or bundled into its higher-tier 'Pro,' 'Advanced' and 'Elite' plans.