Number of U.S. Convenience Stores Selling Gas Ticks Up

Small operators continue to operate the majority of the channel's overall locations.
Melissa Kress
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The U.S. c-store industry now counts 152,255 stores — a slight decrease of 141 stores, or 0.1%, compared to last year, according to the 2025 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Industry Store Count

However, the number of convenience stores selling fuel increased, inching up 1.5% to 121,852 stores. Convenience stores sell an estimated 80% of the fuel purchased in the United States. 

As with previous years, the majority of convenience stores fall in the "A-sized" operator category at 95,946 locations (63% of total c-stores). A-sized operators are defined as having one to 10 stores. On the other end of the range, "E-sized" operators (more than 500 stores) account for 34,042 stores,  or 22.4% of total c-stores. 

Texas continues to have the most c-stores, increasing by 112 stores to 16,416, or more than one in 10 stores in the United States. California ranks second; however, the state's c-store count dipped by eight stores to 12,169, followed by Florida, which added 46 stores to 9,732. 

New York (7,704 stores, down 290), Georgia (7,053, up 133), Ohio (5,795, down 53), North Carolina (5,779, down 18), Michigan (4,986, up 43), Pennsylvania (4,819, down 82) and Illinois (4,735, down 24), round out the top 10, according to the recent NACS/NIQ TDLinx numbers.

With the U.S. population at an estimated 340 million according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is one convenience store per every 2,233 people in the United States. 

The 2025 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Industry Store Count is based on stores in operation as of Dec. 31, 2024. 

