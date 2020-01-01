Old Trapper Jalapeño & Teriyaki Big Bags

Old Trapper introduces Jalapeño and Teriyaki as the latest varieties available in its 15-ounce Big Bags of deli-style beef sticks. The Teriyaki sticks combine the spice of Old Trapper's famous smoked beef with the tangy flavor of soy sauce. The Jalapeño sticks start with the same wood-fire smoked beef plus the added bonus of jalapeño spiciness. Both varieties contain just two grams of total carbohydrates and deliver nine grams of protein. Each Big Bag has a suggested retail price of approximately $14.