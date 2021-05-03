The Omnichannel Future of Convenience Stores

Date: Thursday, April 8th at 2:00 PM EDT

Convenience store consumers are still seeking more digital experiences a year into the pandemic – and c-stores are adjusting their strategies accordingly.



According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), 21% of c-store operators have shifted to curbside pickup, while 14% are focused on drive-thrus, as falling fuel sales push the industry further into the omnichannel universe. Meanwhile, a recent AlixPartners survey found that 50% of high-frequency c-store customers said loyalty programs are “very” or “extremely” important to them, and more than a third identified loyalty as the best way for c-stores to encourage the adoption of online ordering among consumers.



- Convenience stores’ unique needs in the online ordering space

- The emergence of new convenience trends like curbside pickup, drive-thru, and delivery

- Loyalty’s role in cultivating an omnichannel customer experience

