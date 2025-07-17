Protein brand ONE reunites with Hershey's to shake up the protein aisle with the new ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar. With 18 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar, it's an easy way to enjoy indulgent chocolate flavor while fueling a busy day, according to the maker. Made with real Hershey's cocoa and chocolate chips, the protein bar is designed to deliver a sweet, satisfying and unforgettable flavor experience. The ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar is currently available in select markets, with nationwide availability coming soon.