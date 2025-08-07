 Skip to main content

Onvo Inks Distribution Pact With Core-Mark

The partnership will enhance the retailer's ability to meet the changing needs of the communities it supports.
Danielle Romano
SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo and Core-Mark International, a Performance Food Group company, entered into a distribution agreement that calls for Core-Mark to serve as the regional supplier for Onvo stores in the Pennsylvania and New York markets. 

Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution and six hotels in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

"We believe Core-Mark is well positioned to support Onvo's long-term success. Together, we aim to build a strong partnership focused on expanding our reach, streamlining operations and delivering top-tier service to our locations so we can best serve our customers," said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo.  

Through the new pact, Onvo will leverage Core-Mark's expertise and resources to extend its regional reach and enhance the chain's ability to meet the changing needs of the communities it supports.

"Core-Mark is thrilled to serve Onvo as their regional supplier," said Mike Gould, president, Core-Mark – Scranton. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping Onvo strengthen its presence across existing and new markets."

Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores.

