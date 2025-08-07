Onvo Inks Distribution Pact With Core-Mark

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo and Core-Mark International, a Performance Food Group company, entered into a distribution agreement that calls for Core-Mark to serve as the regional supplier for Onvo stores in the Pennsylvania and New York markets.

Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution and six hotels in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

[Read more: Onvo Kicks Off Summer Sweepstakes]

"We believe Core-Mark is well positioned to support Onvo's long-term success. Together, we aim to build a strong partnership focused on expanding our reach, streamlining operations and delivering top-tier service to our locations so we can best serve our customers," said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo.