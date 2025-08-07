Onvo Inks Distribution Pact With Core-Mark
Through the new pact, Onvo will leverage Core-Mark's expertise and resources to extend its regional reach and enhance the chain's ability to meet the changing needs of the communities it supports.
"Core-Mark is thrilled to serve Onvo as their regional supplier," said Mike Gould, president, Core-Mark – Scranton. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping Onvo strengthen its presence across existing and new markets."
Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores.