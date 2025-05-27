Onvo Kicks Off Summer Sweepstakes

The travel stop chain will also give away free roller grill items to customers who use the Onvo app at participating locations every Tuesday during the sweepstakes period.

"At Onvo, we take incredible pride in fueling our customers' journeys each day," said Harman Aulakh, vice president, marketing at Onvo. "Through this sweepstakes, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to take that to the next level and fuel the next exciting adventure for a number of our fantastic customers. We hope the experiences offered through this sweepstakes give the recipients memories they'll carry with them to wherever their journey takes them next."

Participants can enter at any time throughout the duration of the sweepstakes. The weekly giveaways will continue through the week of Aug. 25, with the winner of the grand prize Caribbean cruise being randomly selected at the conclusion of the sweepstakes on Sept. 1.

More information about the "Sizzling Summer Sweepstakes" is available via the Onvo app and online.