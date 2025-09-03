 Skip to main content

Onvo Launches College Game Day Campaign

Fans are invited to incorporate Onvo into their game day traditions, from fueling up their cars to stocking up on snacks and drinks.
Danielle Romano
SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo is taking Penn State pride to new heights this season. 

Kicking off year two as the Official Travel Plaza Sponsor of Penn State Athletics, the chain is launching the "Game Day Ritual" campaign to make Onvo a must-stop for Nittany Lion fans during the 2025-2026 season.  

The "Game Day Ritual" campaign invites fans to incorporate Onvo into their game day traditions, from fueling up their cars to stocking up on favorite snacks and drinks on the way to Happy Valley. Fans will see the campaign in-store, on social and digital channels, and featured in-venue at Penn State athletics games. 

This year, Onvo teamed up with four standout Pennsylvania athletes through a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership. Football players Keon Wylie and Dominic DeLuca, women's lacrosse player Maggie Golder, and track and field runner Ashley Pines will showcase their own game day rituals through videos on their social channels, amplified with paid media support from Onvo — all highlighting how the retailer fits into their pre-game routines. 

"As Onvo expands their presence across the state, we are excited to continue our partnership with Onvo," said Daniel Solomon, vice president, corporate partnerships at Penn State Sports Enterprises, Playfly. "Their commitment to creating meaningful campaigns that connect with our fan base is something we truly value. Seeing Onvo collaborate directly with our student-athletes takes an already special relationship to the next level."

[Read more: Onvo Inks Distribution Pact With Core-Mark]

In addition, Onvo's season-long promotions include:

  • Onvo x Pepsi Refiller program: Onvo teamed up with Pepsi and Penn State on a cobranded collectable travel mug that features all three brands. Fans can purchase an Onvo x Pepsi Refiller while supplies last and receive 99-cent refills all season, plus free refills on game day.
  • Game day pins: Fans can collect limited-edition Penn State Football Game Day Pins, available exclusively at select Onvo locations across Pennsylvania: Mifflintown, Duncannon, Dorrance, Avis, Blakeslee, Hickory Run and Mifflinville. They just need to show their ticket to the game to claim their pins.
  • White Out game activation: On Sept. 27, fans can visit Onvo's retro-inspired photo pit stop for Polaroid-style photos with cobranded props and custom road signs pointing the way to Beaver Stadium.

Fans can also score fuel savings after Penn State victories through the Onvo app:

  • Football (fall): 20 cents off per gallon the Monday following a win
  • Men's ice hockey (winter): promotion details to be confirmed at a later date
  • Men's lacrosse (spring): promotion details to be confirmed at a later date

"Our commitment to fueling travelers for their journey matches the passion Penn State fans have for their teams," said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo. "That shared energy has made for a perfect partnership. We are proud to support Penn State Athletics and we can't wait for fans to experience all Onvo has in store this year."

Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution and six hotels in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

