Onvo Launches College Game Day Campaign
"As Onvo expands their presence across the state, we are excited to continue our partnership with Onvo," said Daniel Solomon, vice president, corporate partnerships at Penn State Sports Enterprises, Playfly. "Their commitment to creating meaningful campaigns that connect with our fan base is something we truly value. Seeing Onvo collaborate directly with our student-athletes takes an already special relationship to the next level."
[Read more: Onvo Inks Distribution Pact With Core-Mark]
In addition, Onvo's season-long promotions include:
- Onvo x Pepsi Refiller program: Onvo teamed up with Pepsi and Penn State on a cobranded collectable travel mug that features all three brands. Fans can purchase an Onvo x Pepsi Refiller while supplies last and receive 99-cent refills all season, plus free refills on game day.
- Game day pins: Fans can collect limited-edition Penn State Football Game Day Pins, available exclusively at select Onvo locations across Pennsylvania: Mifflintown, Duncannon, Dorrance, Avis, Blakeslee, Hickory Run and Mifflinville. They just need to show their ticket to the game to claim their pins.
- White Out game activation: On Sept. 27, fans can visit Onvo's retro-inspired photo pit stop for Polaroid-style photos with cobranded props and custom road signs pointing the way to Beaver Stadium.
Fans can also score fuel savings after Penn State victories through the Onvo app:
- Football (fall): 20 cents off per gallon the Monday following a win
- Men's ice hockey (winter): promotion details to be confirmed at a later date
- Men's lacrosse (spring): promotion details to be confirmed at a later date
"Our commitment to fueling travelers for their journey matches the passion Penn State fans have for their teams," said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo. "That shared energy has made for a perfect partnership. We are proud to support Penn State Athletics and we can't wait for fans to experience all Onvo has in store this year."
Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution and six hotels in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.