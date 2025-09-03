Onvo Launches College Game Day Campaign

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo is taking Penn State pride to new heights this season.

Kicking off year two as the Official Travel Plaza Sponsor of Penn State Athletics, the chain is launching the "Game Day Ritual" campaign to make Onvo a must-stop for Nittany Lion fans during the 2025-2026 season.

The "Game Day Ritual" campaign invites fans to incorporate Onvo into their game day traditions, from fueling up their cars to stocking up on favorite snacks and drinks on the way to Happy Valley. Fans will see the campaign in-store, on social and digital channels, and featured in-venue at Penn State athletics games.

This year, Onvo teamed up with four standout Pennsylvania athletes through a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership. Football players Keon Wylie and Dominic DeLuca, women's lacrosse player Maggie Golder, and track and field runner Ashley Pines will showcase their own game day rituals through videos on their social channels, amplified with paid media support from Onvo — all highlighting how the retailer fits into their pre-game routines.