Opponents Speak Against Proposed Nicotine-Free Generation Law in Massachusetts

If passed, it would be the first statewide ban on tobacco sales in the country.
Melissa Kress
BOSTON — As individual municipalities in Massachusetts explore phasing out the sale of tobacco products, lawmakers are weighing taking similar legislation statewide. 

However, the so-called "Nicotine-Free Generation" (NFG) law, which would prohibit adult consumers born after Jan 1., 2006, from ever purchasing tobacco and nicotine products — including cigars, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches and other products in the state — is not without its detractors.

Earlier this week, municipal leaders, affected residents and retailers testified at a public hearing at the Massachusetts State House to oppose the proposed state law (H. 2562 and S. 1568), according to The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA). The association represents and promotes the interests of 8,800 convenience stores and service stations across New England.

As NECSEMA pointed out, several local communities — including Worcester, Peabody, Milton and Westfield — have rejected NFG laws. 

Most recently, a proposal was voted down in Bellingham at the Annual Town Meeting on May 28. By a vote of 110 to 70, local voters rejected Warrant Article 19, which would have banned the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to any person born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 — even after they reach legal age, as Convenience Store News reported. 

Additionally, Manchester-by-the-Sea town meeting voters elected to repeal an NFG policy that was adopted by the town's Board of Health. Despite the majority vote, the Manchester-by-the-Sea health board has refused to rescind the bylaw because the town warrant article was "non-binding," according to NECSEMA.

NECSEMA and its partners cite many flaws in the state's proposed law, including:

  • It does nothing to address under-age youth use of nicotine and tobacco products.
  • It applies a discriminatory ban against the purchase of legal products by 21-plus adults.
  • It creates and supports a dangerous illicit market.
  • It drives consumers to unregulated online sales.
  • It harms local mom-and-pop stores who lose sales to neighboring states and unregulated markets.
  • It opens the door to changing the legal age of purchase of other age-restricted products, like alcohol, marijuana and gambling.
  • It strips the state of hundreds of millions in tax dollars used for vital public health initiatives.

The Massachusetts legislation is sponsored by state Sen. Jason Lewis and Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian, and is being betted by the legislature's Joint Committee on Public Health.

