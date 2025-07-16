Opponents Speak Against Proposed Nicotine-Free Generation Law in Massachusetts

BOSTON — As individual municipalities in Massachusetts explore phasing out the sale of tobacco products, lawmakers are weighing taking similar legislation statewide.

However, the so-called "Nicotine-Free Generation" (NFG) law, which would prohibit adult consumers born after Jan 1., 2006, from ever purchasing tobacco and nicotine products — including cigars, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches and other products in the state — is not without its detractors.

Earlier this week, municipal leaders, affected residents and retailers testified at a public hearing at the Massachusetts State House to oppose the proposed state law (H. 2562 and S. 1568), according to The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA). The association represents and promotes the interests of 8,800 convenience stores and service stations across New England.

As NECSEMA pointed out, several local communities — including Worcester, Peabody, Milton and Westfield — have rejected NFG laws.

Most recently, a proposal was voted down in Bellingham at the Annual Town Meeting on May 28. By a vote of 110 to 70, local voters rejected Warrant Article 19, which would have banned the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to any person born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 — even after they reach legal age, as Convenience Store News reported.