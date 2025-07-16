Opponents Speak Against Proposed Nicotine-Free Generation Law in Massachusetts
If passed, it would be the first statewide ban on tobacco sales in the country.
Additionally, Manchester-by-the-Sea town meeting voters elected to repeal an NFG policy that was adopted by the town's Board of Health. Despite the majority vote, the Manchester-by-the-Sea health board has refused to rescind the bylaw because the town warrant article was "non-binding," according to NECSEMA.
NECSEMA and its partners cite many flaws in the state's proposed law, including:
- It does nothing to address under-age youth use of nicotine and tobacco products.
- It applies a discriminatory ban against the purchase of legal products by 21-plus adults.
- It creates and supports a dangerous illicit market.
- It drives consumers to unregulated online sales.
- It harms local mom-and-pop stores who lose sales to neighboring states and unregulated markets.
- It opens the door to changing the legal age of purchase of other age-restricted products, like alcohol, marijuana and gambling.
- It strips the state of hundreds of millions in tax dollars used for vital public health initiatives.
The Massachusetts legislation is sponsored by state Sen. Jason Lewis and Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian, and is being betted by the legislature's Joint Committee on Public Health.