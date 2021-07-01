Press enter to search
Order & Delivery Best Practices: Managing Menus, Alcohol Sales and More

01/07/2021

Date: Wednesday, January 27th 2:00 PM EST 

Online ordering and delivery capabilities are becoming non-negotiable assets in the convenience store industry, but too many existing platforms do not address c-stores’ unique needs. C-stores face a set of challenges unlike restaurants’ when building an order and delivery platform, from menu layout to the operational implications of selling age-restricted items, like alcohol and tobacco.

In this free webinar, Paytronix Marketing Specialist Jessica Shelcusky will provide insight on choosing the right technology partner, managing menu complexity, and handling ID checks online and with employees or delivery drivers. This webinar will also cover best practices for customer engagement within the platform, and how to grow online sales.

Speakers:

