Apex Order Pickup Solutions launches its OrderHQ Array Series, a modular, scalable line of pickup solutions that can be deployed in any configuration and in any space that fits a food retailer's floor plan. Key features include fit-your-space configuration, multiple placement options, larger compartment size, proprietary Order InSight technology, easy expandability and immediate ROI. The Array series helps foodservice operators eliminate pickup bottlenecks, optimize staffing, and prevent order mix-ups and theft. Orders are placed securely in compartments and retrieved using a unique access code, eliminating the need for manual handoff while boosting speed and convenience.